Netflix develops first Spanish-language adaptation of a Philip K Dick novel

Netflix is developing an ambitious miniseries in Latin America based on The World Jones Made by US author Philip K Dick, marking the first Spanish-language screen adaptation of his work.

Titled El futuro es Nuestro (The Future is Ours), the eight-part dystopian drama was described by Francisco Ramos, VP of content for Latin America at Netflix, as “a production of the highest ambition, unprecedented in Latin America.”

It follows a string of major local originals from the streamer, including El Eternauta (Argentina), Senna (Brazil), One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia) and Pedro Páramo (Mexico).

The new show is being produced by K&S Films (El Eternauta) and Electric Shepherd Productions (The Man in the High Castle), the production company representing the Philip K Dick estate.

Set in 2047, the story unfolds after an ecological collapse has led to the creation of FedSur, a coalition of South American nations enforcing extreme measures to protect nature and curb widespread hunger and violence.

The project brings together leading Latin American talent both in front of and behind the camera.

El futuro es nuestro’s showrunner is director and screenwriter Mateo Gil (Pedro Páramo) and is helmed by Brazilian directors Vicente Amorim (Senna) and Daniel Rezende (O Filho de Mil Homens), alongside Argentina’s Jesús Braceras (Barrabrava).

The cast includes Uruguayan actor Enzo Vogrincic (Society of the Snow), Mexico’s Emiliano Zurita (Nadie nos vio partir), Argentina’s Delfina Chaves (Máxima), Colombia’s Marleyda Soto (One Hundred Years of Solitude) and Argentina’s Marco Antonio Caponi (Yosi, the Regretful Spy).

“We approached Philip K Dick’s work with deep respect and admiration, discovering themes that feel powerfully relevant today,” said Ramos. “The challenge is immense, but we’re proud to tell a story that will portray Latin America as a force of resistance in a new world order. This will be a production of the highest ambition, unprecedented in the region, proving that these kinds of stories can be told from our countries, in Spanish and with the highest quality.”

Isa Dick Hackett, executive producer and daughter of the author, added: “It’s an honour and a privilege to collaborate with Netflix, with Francisco Ramos and with this extraordinary creative team on the first Spanish-language adaptation of my father’s work. Mateo’s adaptation is bold and brilliant, staying true to the essence of the original story.

“I’ve always believed that Latin America’s rich culture and incredible talent provide an extraordinary setting for projects of this scale, and the passion this team has shown is truly inspiring.”

To bring El futuro es nuestro to life, K&S and Netflix have assembled some of Latin America’s top creative talent, including directors of photography Adrián Teijido (Ainda Estou Aqui) and Luis Sansans (Narcos), production designer Carlos Y Jacques (Pedro Páramo), art director Julián Romera (El Eternauta), and producers Micky Buye, Matías Mosteirín, Diego Copello, Emiliano Torres and Analía Castro, with Dick Hackett also serving as executive producer.

The writing team is led by Mateo Gil, alongside Laura Santullo, Camila Brugés Gómez and Kyzza Terrazas.