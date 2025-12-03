Netflix develops erotic thriller Hancock Park led by Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page

Netflix has started developing the English-language erotic thriller Hancock Park, starring and produced by Bridgerton and The Gray Man actor Regé-Jean Page.

The project is written by Matthew Barry (The Guest, Industry, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), with Page executive producing via his production company A Mighty Stranger.

The series also counts Mighty Stranger’s Emily Brown (The Count of Monte Cristo, Funny You Should Ask) and Drew Comins (Yellowjackets, All the Old Knives) among its exec producers.

Hancock Park sees Page playing a dangerously charismatic outsider who invades the lives of a seemingly perfect Los Angeles family when he rents their backyard guest house. However, as he dives further into their world and their facade begins to collapse, he exposes the desire, deceit and obsession that lurks beneath the surface of LA’s most-coveted neighbourhoods.

While Netflix has previously commissioned shows with erotic themes and scenes, this marks a rare occasion on which it has officially gone into development on an erotic thriller.

The streamer said that additional cast members will be announced in due course and did not reveal when the project might be released.