Netflix confirms move into live programming with Chris Rock comedy special

Netflix will officially enter the live-programming arena next year with a comedy special from US comedian Chris Rock.

The streaming giant said yesterday that the special will stream globally in early 2023, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

While this is the first time Netflix has formally announced a live programme, it has been working on the tech that would support live programming for quite some time.

The streamer has kept its cards close to its chest when it comes to its plans. However, its entrance into live events could signal that other programming, namely live sports, might also be on the agenda soon.

Earlier in the week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Netflix has been exploring a potential move into live sports. The WSJ said Netflix had bid on certain tennis rights, surfing and Formula One, though in all cases it either dropped out of the running or was unsuccessful.

Many of its streaming rivals are already investing heavily in live sports, including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, and C21 has spoken with multiple producers this year who have been talking with SVoD platforms about live programming.

For Rock, this will be his first Netflix special since 2018’s Chris Rock: Tamborine.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history,” said Netflix’s VP of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw.