Netflix commissions two more adaptations of Harlan Coben novels from Quay Street

US-based streamer Netflix has commissioned a further two adaptations of Harlan Coben novels from Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions.

Missing You and Run Away were greenlit following Fool Me Once, which premiered on January 1 and stars Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley.

Missing You and Run Away will be the ninth and tenth on-screen adaptations to be produced from bestselling author Coben through his ongoing creative partnership with Netflix. Coben will serve as executive producer through his company, Final Twist Productions.

Filming for Missing You will commence in the UK in spring 2024. The plot focuses on Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé disappeared without trace 11 years ago but suddenly pops up on a dating app while she’s swiping left and right.

ITV Studios-backed Quay Street will produce with Victoria Asare-Archer writing and exec producing alongside Richard Fee, Danny Brocklehurst, Coben and Shindler.

Run Away is a story about a father who finds his estranged daughter in a dangerous underworld. Danny Brocklehurst writes and exec produces on this project along with exec producers Coben, Shindler and Fee.