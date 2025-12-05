Netflix commissions Spanish adaptation of Danish original film Loving Adults

Netflix is preparing Amor para adultos in Spain, an adaptation of its Danish original film Loving Adults (Kærlighed for voksne), produced by SF Studios and based on the novel by Anna Ekberg.

The Spanish version of the psychological thriller is produced by Fonte Films, launched in 2022 by former Inditex president and current Nestlé president Pablo Isla, together with Carla Pérez de Albéniz and María Jesús Román.

In Amor para adultos, Hugo Silva plays a businessman torn between his wife, portrayed by Leonor Watling, and the passionate, ambition-driven relationship he maintains with his lover and business partner, played by Esther Acebo. His brother, played by Gorka Otxoa, witnesses this love triangle marked by loyalty, betrayal and deceptive appearances.

The film, shot in Barcelona, is directed by Fernando Izquierdo, written by Carlos López (El cuerpo en llamas), produced by Isla and Pérez de Albéniz, with Fátima Dapena (Hasta el cielo) serving as executive producer.

This marks Fonte Films’ first collaboration with Netflix. To date, the company has released the documentary Mugaritz. Sin pan ni postre (Movistar Plus+) and the fiction series La sombra de la tierra (Atresmedia) and El centro (Movistar Plus+), recently renewed for a second season. In 2026, Prime Video will launch Zeta, a film directed by Dani de la Torre and starring Mario Casas and Luis Zahera.