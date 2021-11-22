Please wait...
Netflix commissions second season of animated event series Arcane

Arcane debuted on Netflix earlier this year

Global streamer Netflix has ordered a second season of video game-based animated event series Arcane.

Produced by game developer Riot Games and animated by Paris-based Fortiche Productions, Arcane serves as a prequel to online battle arena video game League of Legends, which Riot Games released in 2009.

The first season of Arcane premiered on Netflix earlier this year, with season two scheduled for a post-2022 release. The series was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, with Linke, Marc Merrill, Brandon Beck, Jane Chung and Thomas Vu exec producing.

Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect 2), Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) and Katie Leung (Harry Potter) will reprise their voice roles for season two.

