Netflix commissions Japanese scripted series featuring family of ninjas on secret missions

House of Ninjas stars Kento Kaku, Yosuke Eguchi, Tae Kimura, Kengo Kora, Aju Makita and Nobuko Miyamoto

Global streamer Netflix has confirmed the commission of a Japanese scripted series about ninjas on top secret missions that is set for release in 2024.

House of Ninjas will star Kento Kaku, who will also serve as co-executive producer, as well as Yosuke Eguchi, Tae Kimura, Kengo Kora, Aju Makita and Nobuko Miyamoto.

Set in contemporary Japan, the series tells the story of the last ninja family in the country, as they secretly save the country from various crises.

Dave Boyle (White on Rice, Big Dreams Little Tokyo) will direct the series, which combines elements from the spy genre with family drama.

The series will be written by Boyle, Masahiro Yamaura, Kota Oura and Kanna Kimura. Executive producer for Netflix is Yoshihiro Sato. Kanbe Akira is producer and Toho Studio will handle production.

Nico Franks 09-09-2022 ©C21Media

