Netflix cancels five shows including Shadow and Bone, Glamorous, adult animations

Netflix has cancelled five shows including fantasy drama Shadow and Bone and comedy-drama Glamorous as it begins making cancellation decisions following the end of Hollywood’s dual strikes.

Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s novels of the same name and starring Ben Barnes and Jessie Mei Li, is ending after two seasons, while Glamorous, created by Jordon Nardino, ran for a single season.

The global streamer also cancelled three adult animation series – Agent Elvis, Captain Fall and Farzar – which all ran for one season. News of the cancellations was first reported by Deadline.

The various networks and streamers have taken different approaches to revealing renewal/cancellation decisions with Amazon, for example, cancelling Peripheral and A League of Their Own in August while both the writers and actors were striking, while Starz waited until the writers’ strike concluded in late September before cancelling three of its scripted series.

Netflix, which revealed several renewals during the strikes including new seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer and Ginny & Georgia, has opted not to announce cancellations until now.

Shadow and Bone landed at number two on Netflix’s global top 10 list for English-language series when it premiered in March, racking up around 50 million hours of watch time. It remained in the top 10 for four weeks before dropping off the list. Glamorous spent two weeks on Netflix’s top 10 list, while none of the adult animation series made it into the top 10.