Netflix Canada picks up Crave half-hour comedy The Office Movers

Netflix has picked up the Canadian rights to season one of The Office Movers, an original comedy series from Bell Media-owned streamer Crave.

The first season of the show will debut on Netflix in Canada on December 18, while remaining available on Crave.

Produced by Counterfeit Pictures, The Office Movers follows Canadian comedy duo Jae and Trey Richards as they reluctantly start an office-moving business with the goal of building it, selling it and cashing out.

The deal marks a relatively rare example of Netflix in Canada acquiring the rights to an original series from Crave. It also comes one month after Crave officially renewed the show for a third season.

In addition to Jae and Trey Richards, the cast also includes Heather Gallant, Lucas Lopez, Hassan Phills, Michael Charles and Solomon Kehinde.

The series is executive produced by Clara Altimas, Dan Bennett, Shane Corkery and Anton Leo, as well as Jae and Trey Richards.