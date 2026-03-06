Netflix buys Ben Affleck’s AI company, orders period drama from Heated Rivalry creator

Netflix is expanding its focus on AI with the acquisition of InterPositive, a filmmaking tech company founded by US actor, writer and director Ben Affleck.

Netflix will acquire InterPositive and its entire team, with Affleck becoming a ‘senior advisor’ to the streaming giant. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Affleck said that, along with a team of engineers, researchers and creatives, he began filming a “proprietary dataset on a controlled soundstage with all the familiarities of a full production” in 2022.

After conducting that work, the company developed its first AI model, which Affleck said is “designed for responsible exploration while keeping creative decisions in the hands of artists – and ensuring that the benefits of this technology flow directly back to the story they’re trying to tell.”

InterPositive will now continue to build its AI models within Netflix, which has repeatedly said it views AI as a tool that will enhance human creativity rather than eliminate jobs.

The announcement of the acquisition comes one week after Netflix walked away from its definitive agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s studio and streaming businesses, declining to raise its bid after Paramount’s revised offer was deemed to be superior. As part of the termination of the agreement, Netflix received US$2.8bn.

“Our approach to AI has always been focused on meaningfully serving the needs of the creative community and our members,” said Elizabeth Stone, Netflix’s chief product and technology officer.

“The InterPositive team is joining Netflix because of our shared belief that innovation should empower storytellers, not replace them. InterPositive’s impressive technology is purpose-built for filmmakers and showrunners to work with tools that naturally support their creative visions and how they want to bring them to life.”

Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria added that new AI tools should “expand creative freedom, not constrain it or replace the work of writers, directors, actors and crews.”

Netflix’s acquisition of InterPositive comes after the streamer agreed a multi-year first-look streaming and production deal with Artists Equity, the production company Affleck runs with Matt Damon. The Rip, produced by Artists Equity and starring Damon and Affleck, launched on Netflix in January and posted strong viewing numbers for the streamer.

Elsewhere, Netflix has commissioned a period drama centered on Alexander the Great from Jacob Tierney, creator and producer of the smash hit Canadian hockey series Heated Rivalry.

Based on Annabel Lyon’s novel The Golden Mean, the show is written, directed and executive produced by Tierney and explores the story of Alexander and his tutor, Aristotle.

The project, titled Alexander, is also executive produced by Brendan Brady of Accent Aigu Entertainment and Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films.

The Golden Mean, released in 2010, begins as the Athenian empire is crumbling and the world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander. Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.

For Tierney, the green light comes on the heels of the red-hot success of Heated Rivalry, which is already being discussed among the most popular Canadian series ever. The meteoric success of the show, which is an original for Canadian streamer Crave, has turned Tierney into one of the most sought-after creators in television today.

“Jacob Tierney is one of the most exciting, in-demand creative voices working today, and we are thrilled to work with him on Alexander,” says Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of US and Canadian scripted series.

“We were immediately captivated by his vision for adapting Annabel Lyon’s acclaimed novel. This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate. This high-stakes drama is poised to deeply resonate with our global audience, and we look forward to bringing it to life with the deftly talented Jason Bateman and the Aggregate Films team.”