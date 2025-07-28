Netflix, Atresmedia commission spy thriller based on Maria Dueñas novel

Atresmedia in Spain and streamer Netflix have commissioned a period spy drama based on a bestselling novel by Maria Dueñas.

Sira will be a continuation of previous Dueñas adaptation The Time in Between, which was a hit series for Atresmedia-owned Antena 3 in 2013. It will be produced by Buendía Estudios through subsidiary label Buendía Estudios Bizkaia.

The show will premiere on Atresmedia, with Netflix later streaming the title both in Spain and internationally.

Sira is inspired by Dueñas’s book Sira: The Return to an Unforgettable World, which was published in 2021 and has sold 800,000 copies in Spain and Latin America.

Spanish licensing agency Scenic Rights negotiated the adaptation deal, with the upcoming series seeing spy Sira Quiroga tackling two missions in four cities as the Second World War comes to an end.

Adriana Ugarte reprises her lead role from The Time in Between, with Sonia Martinez and Paloma Molina attached as executive producers. Dueñas serves as creative executive producer.

Ignacio Corrales, CEO, Buendia Estudios, said: “Sira is a highly significant project for us. It expands its scope and consolidates new business models that integrate intellectual properties, television networks, platforms and top-tier talent from both national and international markets.

“This is a very challenging model to achieve, the result of a determined and intense effort over several years.”