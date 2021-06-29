Netflix, ARD+ go Autentic in Germany

Netflix in Germany and ARD+, the SVoD service from German pubcaster ARD, are among the buyers to have picked up factual content from local sales house Autentic Distribution.

The global streamer has acquired Erich Kästner – The Other Face (1×60’), which follows the life of the children’s author, while ARD+ has taken Cyborg: Human Machines (1×45’), Stalin’s James Bond (1×52’), Children of Dictators (4×52′), Reinventing New York (1×45’) and six other titles.

Germany’s Quintus Studios has picked up 33 hours of content from Autentic for its VoD channels. The titles include Hot Roads – The World’s Dangerous Roads (10×45’), Masai Mara: The Big Hunt (1×52’), Magical Moors (1×90’/2×45’), The Secret of the Apes – Narrowing the Gap (1×52’) and Logistics of the Future (1×30’).

Little Dot Studios’ German YouTube channel has bought content including The Best of German Newsreels (250×11’) and Children of Dictators (4×52’), while Little Dot’s UK arm has picked up shows including Viking Women (2×52’), The Vikings (5×45’) and The Egtved Girl (1×52’) for platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Finally, fledgling German-language SVoD service Sooner has picked up Vistas of Longing – Painters & Their Landscapes (5×45’) and Painting the Sea (2×52’) in Germany.