Netflix, Animal Logic, Curio Pictures among new committee advising NSW screen sector

A new advisory committee driving the future competitive issues and opportunities for the state of New South Wales has been appointed as part of a screen and digital package to bolster production in the state.

The new Screen and Digital Games Industries Advisory Committee, sits under the new Screen and Digital Games Industries Act and expands previous advisory composition to include representation of the digital games industry.

It was foreshadowed in June as part of a raft of new government initiatives and regulation that plans to accelerate capacity and develop opportunities to stimulate screen sector growth.]

The new committee includes senior leaders from the production sector, games studios, global screen advisors, and producers. Under the committee’s remit it will advise the government on the strategic needs of the sector and make recommendations on investment priorities.

The NSW screen and digital games sector is estimated to generate A$1.2bn (US$77m) into the state economy annually and supports more than 13,500 jobs.

The committee will be chaired by former Animal Logic founder and current CEO of Animal Logic Entertainment and Truant Pictures, Zareh Nalbandian with seasoned media executive and current Tattarang head of public affairs, Bruce Meagher as deputy chair.

The member of the committee comprise of Netflix director APAC policy, studio & production affairs, Debra Richards; Silent Firework Group CEO, Jodi Matterson; New Canvas CEO & EP, Nathan Anderson; Riot Games Sydney head of studio, Naresh Hirani; writer/director/producer Andrew Undi Lee; National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, head of First Nations engagement, Gillian Moody-Ardler; Spectrum Films International MD & EP, Josh Pomeranz; and Curio Pictures head of legal and business affairs, Nick Sinclair.

NSW minister for the arts John Graham said: “When filming happens, when screen production happens in Australia, half the time it happens in NSW. This is the powerhouse. We’re determined to keep that lead.”