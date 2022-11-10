Please wait...
Netflix and Swedish prodco FLX team up for historic crime case

The Breakthrough will star Mattias Nordkvist (pictured) alongside Peter Eggers

Global streamer Netflix is set to premiere an original Swedish crime drama, produced by Stockholm-based FLX, based on a real-life double murder that was solved by a genealogist 16 years later.

The Breakthrough, a five-part crime series, will be directed by Lisa Siwe (I taket Lyser Stjärnorna, Modus).

The series is loosely based on the book Genombrottet: Så löste Släktforskaren Dubbelmordet i Linköping (The Breakthrough: How the Genealogist Solved the Double Murder in Linköping) published in 2021 and written by Anna Bodin and Peter Sjölund.

When a Swedish double murder, committed in 2004, was finally solved in 2020, it was the genealogist who made the breakthrough. For the first time in Europe, a murder was solved through genealogical research.

The story follows the long investigation process and dives into how an unsolved crime affects a community and the people who are left without answers.

In the leading roles are Peter Eggers (Snabba Cash, Blinded) and Mattias Nordkvist (The Restaurant, The Wife) as the police officer and the genealogist, respectively.

“We’re excited that FLX and Netflix will tell this story, based on our extensive work. This is the first criminal case in Europe that was solved with genetic genealogy, and it is a case that has touched both of us, the city of Linköping and Sweden deeply,” Bodin and Sjölund said.

FLX is owned by SF Studios and becoming one of Scandinavia’s fastest growing prodcos in scripted TV, feature film, non-scripted TV and commercials.

Previous scripted productions include Quicksand (Netflix), The Dark Heart (Discovery+), The Unlikely Murderer (Netflix), Love & Anarchy (Netflix), Vi i Villa (Discovery+), Blinded (C More) and Bonus Family (SVT).

Per Laursen 10-11-2022 ©C21Media

