Netflix and Film 44 bring Second World War drama The Mosquito Bowl to Queensland

Filming has begun in Australia on Netflix’s adaptation of Second World War novel The Mosquito Bowl, written by Buzz Bissinger and adapted by director Peter Berg of Film 44.

The Mosquito Bowl follows four elite college football stars that enlist in the marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Berg will serve as director, writer and producer for Film 44 with Mark L Smith (The Revenant, Twisters, American Primeval) as co-writer.

It is coproduced by Imagine Entertainment with Brian Grazer and Alex Gayner with Ezra Emanuel also serving as executive producer. The project is also part of a long-standing established creative partnership between Film 44 and Netflix.

Berg’s Film 44 renewed its creative partnership with Netflix to produce and direct live-action films and series in April, following the success of Netflix limited series American Primeval which spent four weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10.

Screen Queensland confirmed that filming on the production commenced this month with 515 jobs created and financial forecasts of a US$51.8m (AU$80m) boost to the local Queensland economy.

The international cast is led by Bill Skarsgård (Nosferatu), Ray Nicholson (Novocaine), Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd), and Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You).

The feature is supported by the Australian government’s location offset and Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, in addition to the City of Gold Coast.

“Queensland’s screen ecosystem delivers consistently and our reputation for realising a director’s vision is second to none. We are proud to support a strong pipeline of projects for our local screen practitioners working in production and post-production. Importantly, they also create the opportunity to build the sector’s next generation, who gain experience on large scale productions through training initiatives such as our Attachment Program,” said Screen Queensland’s CEO Jacqui Feeney.