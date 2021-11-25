Netflix adds WildBrain’s new Strawberry Shortcake series, seasonal specials

Global streamer Netflix has picked up WildBrain’s new Strawberry Shortcake series Berry in the Big City, along with four seasonal specials.

Produced by WildBrain’s Vancouver-based animation studio, Berry in the Big City (80×4’) will launch on Netflix worldwide in spring 2022. The 2D-animated series, which targets three- to six-year-olds, follows the titular character and her friends as they try to make it in the New York baking world.

The CG-animated seasonal specials, meanwhile, will launch on Netflix in 2023. Each 4×44’ special focuses on a different season, following Strawberry Shortcake and her pals as they embark on adventures in spring, summer, autumn and winter.

The Strawberry Shortcake character was created in 1973 and first featured on a greetings card. The brand subsequently expanded with a toy line, while the character featured in some TV specials in the 1980s.

The franchise was revived in the 2000s, with a series produced from 2003 to 2008. Another series, Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures, ran from 2010 to 2015 on various channels and on Netflix. WildBrain bought the brand in 2017.

Berry in the Big City made its digital-first debut last September on WildBrain’s kids’ and family AVoD network WildBrain Spark.