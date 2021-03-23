Netflix adapts Keanu Reeves comic book

Global streamer Netflix is developing a live-action film and spin-off anime series based on actor Keanu Reeves’ comic book BRZRKR.

Created by Reeves and written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, BRZRKR is a saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The 12-issue comic book is published by Boom! Studios and launched earlier this month.

Netflix will first adapt BRZRKR into a feature film starring and produced by Reeves, which will be followed by an anime spin-off series for which Reeves will voice his character.

The projects come under Boom! Studios’ first-look live-action and animated series deal with Netflix.

Boom! Studios CEO Ross Richie and president of development Stephen Christy will also produce on the projects, with senior VP of film Adam Yoelin exec producing. Stephen Hamel produces for his and Reeves’ prodco Company Films.