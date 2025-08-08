Neon16 and Mecenas to collaborate on cross-cultural content, World Cup project planned

LA-based multimedia outfit Neon16 has partnered with publishing and media company Mecenas to develop a slate of cross-cultural content.

Founded by Colombian music executive Lex Borrero, former Sony Music Entertainment CEO Tommy Mottola and Puerto Rican reggaeton star Tainy, Neon16 will collaborate with Mecenas to “co-develop high-quality storytelling” across both long and shortform formats.

The two companies are currently developing concepts around cultural events such as next year’s FIFA World Cup, to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico, and late October’s Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix.

Under the agreement, Neon16 will provide production services including concept development, talent sourcing, and content delivery, while Mecenas will lead on content strategy, media amplification across owned and partner channels and performance analytics.

Borrero, co-founder and CEO, Neon 16, said: “Neon16 has always been about creating culture and building platforms that allow talent and stories to thrive.

“Partnering with Mecenas allows us to expand that vision with a company that shares our values and has the scale and infrastructure to make a meaningful impact across multicultural audiences.”

Emiliano Saccone, founder and CEO, Mecenas, said: “This partnership with Neon16 allows us to scale that promise by bringing cinematic storytelling and creative firepower to our brand and distribution partners.”