Neo Studios, Roma Press explore Diego Maradona’s legacy in four-part doc

Sports-focused production company Neo Studios and Italian prodco Roma Press are partnering with the son of Diego Maradona on a docuseries celebrating the life and exploring the legacy of the Argentinian soccer legend.

The four-part project, He Was My Father (working title), follows Diego Maradona Jr as he tells the story of his complicated relationship with his father, who died in 2020.

The footballing icon denied paternity for almost 30 years before acknowledging his son for the first time in 2016. The docuseries will also include never-before-released recordings, in addition to interviews with family, friends and former teammates.

Neo Studios, which is part of Aser Venture’s Eleven Group, has operations in the UK, US, Belgium and Italy. It is behind projects including Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness (Discovery+), Take Us Home: Leeds United (Amazon) and Snapchat’s Planet Rewild. The company is also in development on projects featuring sporting figures such as Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony and Lewis Hamilton. Roma Press’s credits include Real Time: Second Life for Warner Bros Discovery.

“Maradona is widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, but his life off the field was sensational as well, often drawing criticism,” said Neo Studios global CEO Anouk Mertens.

“Through the lens of his first-born son, viewers will get unprecedented access into Maradona’s life and impact on sport.

He Was My Father is based on an original concept by Italian journalist Gabriele Parpiglia.