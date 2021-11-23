NENT lines up Norwegian mystery drama Fenris for streamer Viaplay

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group has commissioned Norwegian mystery drama Fenris as its latest original series for its Viaplay streaming service.

Ida Elise Broch (Home for Christmas) will star in the series which is described as an intense and atmospheric drama centred on mysterious disappearances in a remote, wolf-inhabited forest on the Swedish border.

Created and directed by Simen Alsvik (Ragnarok, Lilyhammer), the series will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2022.

The six-part series also stars Cengiz Al (Three Wishes for Cinderella), Helena Ødven (ZombieLars) and Jan Gunnar Røise (Pørni).

The script is by Simen Alsvik, Maren Skolem and Nikolaj Scherfig, and the show is produced by Sigurd Mikal Karoliussen, with Sveinung Golimo and Tanya Nanette Badendyck as executive producers for Nordisk Film Production and Viaplay respectively.

Viaplay recently announced the Second World War drama Gold Run as its first original Norwegian film. Recent Norwegian Viaplay originals include Pørni, Furia and Wisting, which has been shown on the UK’s BBC Four and Sundance Now in the US.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s chief content officer, said: “In this memorable series, the beautiful Nordic forests become a nightmarish labyrinth as soon as night falls. Likewise, there’s a hidden side to each of the characters. Figuring out who to trust and exactly what happened in Fenris will keep Viaplay viewers around the world guessing all the way, and will make the show an intriguing addition to our fast-growing Norwegian slate.”