Nelvana to shop Property Bros kids’ show

Corus Entertainment-owned Nelvana has been appointed the distributor of the upcoming animated preschool series based on HGTV personalities the Property Brothers.

Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory (20×22′) is being made by fellow Canadian firms Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment, the prodco from Property Brothers twins Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Aimed at four- to seven-year-olds, the series is the first fully animated 3D production from Sinking Ship and the debut kids’ show from home-renovation gurus and children’s authors the Scotts.

Announced in early 2020, Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory features animated versions of Drew and Jonathan as eight-year-old boys trying to solve neighbourhood problems.

Sinking Ship’s Carla de Jong and Scott Brothers Entertainment’s Amory Millard executive produce the series, which will air on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse in Canada in 2022.

“The undeniable popularity and global success of the Scott brothers makes this the perfect opportunity to enter the kids’ TV space with a charming and imaginative series that parents and children can enjoy watching together,” said Pam Westman, president of Nelvana.