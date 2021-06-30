Nelvana, Kyle Charles strike deal

Corus Entertainment-owned Nelvana in Canada has signed a first-look deal with writer and illustrator Kyle Charles to develop original animated content.

Nelvana will work with the Indigenous writer and illustrator over the next two years on content aimed at audiences of all ages.

Charles, a member of the Whitefish Lake First Nation, will pitch original content to Nelvana for joint development, from TV series to features films for both kids and adults.

Charles’ previous work includes This Place: 150 Years Retold, Moonshot: Vol 3, Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 and Batman: The Detective. He has also written and illustrated short stories for publishers Heavy Metal and OnSpec Magazine.

Athena Georgaklis, head of development at Nelvana, said: “With an impressive series of original concepts already presented to our team, we’re eager to tap into Kyle’s expertise in creating action heroes that translate from book to screen, while adding new voices and perspectives to the work we do as creators and storytellers.”