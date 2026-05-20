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Nelonen lines up Finnish version of The A Talks

Epätyypillisesti (The A-Talks)

NEWS BRIEF: Finnish broadcaster Nelonen has commissioned a local version of French interview format The A Talks, to be produced by Fremantle.

The A Talks sees a celebrity or politician face a group of neurodivergent people who ask surprising, unpredictable and sometimes funny or poignant questions. Created by Quad+TEN and Kiosco.TV for France 2, the format is distributed by London-based Can’t Stop Media. Nelonen’s version, titled Epätyypillisesti, meaning ‘atypically’ in English, will air later this year and marks the 21st adaptation of the property.

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C21 reporter 20-05-2026 ©C21Media
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