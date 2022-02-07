Neighbours to pause production on new episodes after C5 axes soap

Producer/distributor Fremantle and Australian broadcaster Network 10 are searching for a new UK home for Neighbours after Channel 5 decided to drop the long-running soap from its schedule.

ViacomCBS-owned C5 will stop airing Neighbours in August, with a spokesperson saying it would be using the budget freed up to invest in original UK drama.

This has put the future of the show, which has been on air for 36 years, in doubt. Sydney Morning Herald has reported Network 10 will stop recording new episodes of the show by mid-June while a new UK home is sought.

The Australian soap has aired in the UK since 1986, switching over to C5 from original broadcaster BBC One in 2008. During that time it has helped launch the careers of Aussie talent including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donavan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

“Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer. It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series,” C5 said in a statement.

Network 10 said: “As outlined in the email to Neighbours cast and crew, it is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward. Channel 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner. We will provide further updates as they become available.”