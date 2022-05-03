Please wait...
NBCU’s Scott Nemes appointed president of TV at Russo brothers’ AGBO

US film and TV company AGBO has appointed former NBCUniversal exec Scott Nemes as its president of television.

Nemes, who was previously executive VP of creative acquisitions and international development for Universal Studio Group, will oversee the creative and business strategy for AGBO’s activities in episodic series.

Prior to his time at NBCUniversal, he was executive VP of development and current programming at Universal Cable Productions, overseeing scripted titles such as The Girl from Plainville and Gaslit. He also previously led the TV arm of Brad Weston’s Makeready.

AGBO, which is led by filmmaker brothers Anthony and Joe Russo and producer Mike Larocca, also hired Marian Koltai-Levine as president of marketing and communications and Rik Toulon as general counsel.

The trio join AGBO as it ramps up production activities on the heels of selling a minority stake to LA- and Tokyo-based gaming giant Nexon for around US$400m. The deal, revealed in January, values the company at around US$1.1bn.

The company’s forthcoming slate includes a pair of film projects for Netflix, The Gray Man and Extraction 2, sci-fi drama series Citadel for Amazon Prime Video and feature film The Electric State starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. AGBO’s recent production credits include independent feature Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

Jordan Pinto 03-05-2022 ©C21Media

