NBCUniversal’s Versant announces first programming slate, Peacock sets The Office spin-off for fall

NBCUniversal’s spin-off company Versant has revealed its first programming slate, with 16 new titles in the pipeline for 2025/26 including new scripted originals for cablenets Syfy and USA Network and unscripted titles for E! and Oxygen True Crime.

USA Network ordered The Rainmaker, a legal drama from Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television based on a John Grisham novel of the same name. The series follows a law school graduate who ends up uncovering two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of a client’s son.

Anna Pigeon, based on the bestselling novels by Nevada Barr, was also greenlit by USA Network. Produced by Cineflix Studios and December Films, the project follows a former city slicker who becomes a park ranger and turns her attentions to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds. Morwyn Brebner is showrunner.

USA Network also commissioned Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman (WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios), a culinary series following the WWE wrestler as he eats his way across America.

Syfy commissioned a zombie series based on comic series Revival, produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films. The project is set in a world where zombies are revived and appear and act just like they did before. The cast includes Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott and Andy McQueen.

E! Commissioned unscripted titles Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane (Hartbeat), Plastic Surgery Rewind (Fulwell Entertainment), Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour (32 Flavors) and three instalments in a new franchise called Dirty Rotten Scandals focused on the dark side of America’s Next Top Model, the Dr Phil Show and The Price is Right.

Oxygen True Crime ordered The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher (Wolf Entertainment), murder mystery series The Killer Among Us hosted by Alan Cumming, The Death Row Informant (Wolf Entertainment, Fireside Pictures, Universal Television Alternative Studios, Vanity Fair Studios), The Silent Serial Killer: Gretzler (Glass Entertainment), Killer Grannies (Jarrett Creative) and The Boston Stranglers (This is Just a Test).

Versant, set to be spun off from Comcast by the end of the year, consists of USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen True Crime, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel, in addition to digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine. The programming team for the company was confirmed last week.

“Our audiences are among the most devoted in the industry, and their passion fuels everything we do,” said Versant’s president of entertainment Val Boreland. “By uniting the power of our iconic brands with a commitment to bold, original storytelling, we’re deepening our connection with viewers in meaningful ways. We’re proud to unveil this exciting new programming slate as we move forward under our new name.”

NBCUniversal-owned streamer also revealed that its spin-off of the American version of The Office will premiere in September. The mockumentary comes from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman and follows the documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch.

Peacock also showcased previously greenlit shows including Ted: The Animated Series (UCP, Fuzzy Door, MRC) from Seth MacFarlane, high-concept comedy The Miniature Wife (Media Res), spy drama Ponies (Universal Television), thriller The Burbs (UCP) and Superfakes (A24, UCP).

Earlier on Monday, NBCUniversal revealed its fall slate for NBC, including a comedy series starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Ratcliffe and new unscripted offering On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.