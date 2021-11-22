Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

NBCUniversal’s Peacock picks up Channel 4 musical drama We Are Lady Parts

We Are Lady Parts is produced by Working Title Television

NBCUniversal-owned US streaming service Peacock has picked up British musical drama We Are Lady Parts, which has been renewed for a second season on original broadcaster Channel 4.

Created by Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who, Enterprice, Hounslow Diaries), the series focuses on a band, named Lady Parts, as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain (played by Anjana Vasan), a geeky microbiology PhD student on the lookout for love.

The first season of We Are Lady Parts was written and directed by Manzoor. The show is produced by Working Title Television, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Season two was commissioned for Channel 4 by Fiona McDermott, head of comedy, and Laura Riseam, commissioning executive.

The executive producers for Working Title Television are Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Manzoor was recently announced as this year’s recipient of the Rose D’Or Emerging Talent award ahead of the ceremony in London on Monday.

Clive Whittingham
Clive Whittingham 22-11-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

South Korea's CJ ENM buys Endeavor Content’s scripted business in $775m deal
International indies set up The Creatives alliance and partner Fremantle
Jakob Mejlhede Andersen stands down as chief content officer at Shahid
Socially conscious comedians to get the Finger at Content London
Amazon commissions ‘darkly comedic workplace thriller’ led by Christoph Waltz