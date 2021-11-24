Please wait...
NBCUniversal International Studios rebrands as Universal International Studios

UK- and Los Angeles-based NBCUniversal International Studios is rebranding as Universal International Studios.

The move is designed to further align the company with Universal Studio Group and its sibling studios UCP, Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“With our international studio now more aligned than ever, we are firmly positioned to truly harness the global power of our four studio divisions to create more ground-breaking original series for local and global audiences,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, in a statement.

Universal International Studios has ownership stakes in production companies including Matchbox Pictures, Tony Ayres Productions and David Heyman’s Heyday Television, which jointly produced the Netflix original Clickbait.

Some of its other subsidiaries include Downton Abbey producer Carnival Films and Made In Chelsea producer Monkey Kingdom, both based in London. In addition to working with third-party producers, Universal International Studios is also the main programming supplier for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock.

