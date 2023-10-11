NBCU veteran Ryan Sharkey succeeds Kevin Levy as programming chief at The CW

US broadcaster The CW has appointed NBCUniversal (NBCU) veteran Ryan Sharkey as its senior VP of programming and content strategy, succeeding Kevin Levy, who left the company over the summer.

New York-based Sharkey will lead the network’s scheduling and acquisitions teams. The CW said his remit will also include identifying coproductions and developing “innovative strategies to create compelling content offerings.”

Sharkey joins the company after spending more than 20 years with NBCU, most recently as senior VP of acquisitions, a role in which he curated the programming lineups across the company’s cable networks, broadcast television and streaming portfolio.

During his time with NBCU, he played a key role in developing and executing its content acquisitions strategy and led negotiations for high-profile deals involving projects such as the Harry Potter film franchise and comedy Modern Family, in addition to overseeing the first acquisitions for Peacock ahead of its launch in 2020.

The CW has brought in an entirely new leadership team since Nexstar Media Group became its majority owner last year, shifting its focus to unscripted programming and international acquisitions. Levy, whose role was executive VP of programme planning, scheduling and acquisitions, left in June.

Several former NBCU execs have already joined the network, including Heather Olander, who was appointed head of unscripted in February, and Betsy Slenzak, who was named VP of unscripted programming the following month.

“As The CW explores new content that will resonate with viewers on both our linear and streaming channels, Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead our programming team,” said president of entertainment Brad Schwartz.

“With Ryan’s vast experience in all areas of network scheduling and acquisitions, we’re confident he will set The CW up for immeasurable success.”

Sharkey added: “The CW is going through an exciting transformation, and I’m thrilled to join the team at this opportune time to grow the network and its digital platforms into a profitable destination for premier programming.”