NBCU signs Superstore star Ash

NBCUniversal (NBCU) in the US has struck an overall talent and development deal with Lauren Ash, star of NBC sitcom Superstore, which includes a comedy pilot.

Under the terms of the deal, Ash will collaborate exclusively with NBCU Television and Streaming to find projects on the company’s entertainment outlets, which include NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

The agreement includes a commitment with Universal Television for Ash to write a half-hour comedy pilot.

Ash starred in all six seasons of US network NBC’s Superstore and also voiced Scorpia on Netflix original animated series She-Ra & the Princesses of Power for its five seasons.

Prior to that, she co-starred with Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect) in ABC’s Super Fun Night and appeared in Comedy Central’s Another Period.

Ash’s film credits include The Disaster Artist, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Lars & the Real Girl.

Grace Wu, executive VP, entertainment content casting, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “Lauren was the first actor we cast in Superstore and she impressed us with her considerable talent during the show’s six-season run. With the show ending, we want to help Lauren find her next starring vehicle and we are absolutely thrilled that NBCU will continue to be her home.”