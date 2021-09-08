NBCU networks acquire French remake of BBC thriller Keeping Faith

NBCUniversal International Networks in Spain, SBS in Australia and Mediaset in Italy are among the international broadcasters to have ordered the French remake of BBC thriller series Keeping Faith.

Renamed Gloria (6×52’), the Quad Drama-produced series, which first aired on France’s TF1, follows a mother-of-three’s frantic search for her missing husband, who goes to work one morning and never returns, in a small town in Brittany.

Cécile Bois (Candice Renoir) plays the titular character, with Barbara Schulz, Joey Starr (Call my Agent) and Bernard Le Coq also starring in the series, written by Jeanne Le Guillou and Bruno Dega and directed by Julien Colonna.

Deals have also been secured with MHZ in the US and Canada, TVP in Poland and La Forta in Spain, while About Premium Content (APC), the Paris-based boutique coproducer and distributor that handles the rights, has presold the series to French SVoD platform Salto.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and cofounders at APC, said: “Gloria has been incredibly well received by audiences in France and we are excited to roll the show out globally with the expectation that it will be as successful as the original series Keeping Faith. Gloria is full of suspense with a strong female lead who we feel will resonate with international viewers.”