NBCU, Disney in Lat Am join Brazil’s Globoplay in shopping at Jetpack

NBCUniversal (NBCU) in Latin America and the Caribbean, Disney Channels Latin America and Brazil’s Globoplay are among the latest networks to pick up kids’ content from London-based Jetpack Distribution.

NBCU has acquired the pay TV, SVoD and catch-up rights to season one of Boj, Yoko S1-2 plus the movie, Jamie’s Got Tentacles S1-2 and Chuggington S1-3 for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Disney Channels Latin America has acquired the exclusive pay TV and catch-up rights to Spookley & the Christmas Kittens and Spookley the Square Pumpkin for Lat Am. It has also acquired non-exclusive rights to the same shows in the Caribbean.

Brazil’s Globoplay has secured the non-exclusive SVoD rights to Spookiz S2-3 and Talking Tom & Friends S3.

Elsewhere in the region, Somos TV has taken the exclusive pay TV rights to Chuggington S2-3 in the US and Puerto Rico, the non-exclusive pay TV rights for Central America, the Dominican Republic and Mexico, and non-exclusive SVoD and VoD rights in the US, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Central America and Mexico.

Finally, Canela has acquired the non-exclusive AVoD rights to Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty and non-exclusive AVoD and FAST rights to Boj S1, Clangers S2-3, Talking Tom & Friends S3 and Yoko S1 in Latin America, the Caribbean and US.