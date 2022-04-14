NBCU, Discovery LatAm get facts from Beyond

NEWS BRIEF: NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Discovery in Latin America have acquired more than 200 hours of factual programming from London-based distributor Beyond Rights.

NBCU Latin America has picked up 129 hours of true crime content featuring two series of Confessions of a Serial Killer (18×60’), seven seasons of Murder Made Me Famous (45×60’), four series of Fatal Vows (52×60’) and two series of Inside Crime (14×60’). Meanwhile, a package totalling 93 hours with a focus on lifestyle content has been sold to Discovery Latin America. Titles include series three of Love It or List It UK (8×60’), series four and five of Love It or List It Vancouver (52×60’) and all nine seasons of plastic surgery series Botched Up Bodies (33×60’).