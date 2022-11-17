NBCU alum Gary Freilich joins producer Alkemy X as head of development, strategy

New York-based production outfit Alkemy X has appointed veteran network executive and brand marketer Gary Freilich as head of content development and strategy.

Freilich will oversee entertainment strategy and content partnerships, working alongside the Alkemy X team to develop content for brand and agency partners.

His resumé includes a stint as senior VP of strategic partnerships at NBCUniversal, where he led production partnerships with the likes of Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon and the cast and writers of Saturday Night Live.

Most recently, Freilich led a range of content development collaborations for Martha Stewart and MSC Cruises, as well as Jessica Simpson with Green Giant & No Kid Hungry.

Alkemy X, led by president and CEO Justin Wineburgh, is the company behind series such as TLC’s Dragnificent! and Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible, the latter of which is currently in its 20th season.