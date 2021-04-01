NBC takes Ordinary Joe to series

US broadcast network NBC has greenlit a full series of drama Ordinary Joe, following its pilot episode last year.

Produced by 20th Television, Universal Television, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts, Ordinary Joe follows the three parallel lives of the show’s protagonist after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life, exploring how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Starring James Wolk (Mad Men), Natalie Martinez (CSI: NY), Charlie Barnett (Tales of the City) and Elizabeth Lail (You), Ordinary Joe is written and exec produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner.

Also exec producing are Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, 6th & Idaho VP Rafi Crohn and Howard Klein.