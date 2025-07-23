NBC takes cheerleading mockumentary Stumble to series, produced by Defining Eve

US broadcaster NBC has ordered a mockumentary series set in the world of college cheerleading from writers and executive producers Jeff and Liz Astrof.

Stumble, described as following the “ridiculously high-stakes, competitive world of junior college cheer,” is produced by Defining Eve Productions, with Universal Television serving as the studio.

The single-camera comedy will star Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy.

Non-writing exec producers on the show are Dana Honor and cheerleading coach Monica Aldama, who appeared in the Netflix docuseries Cheer.

Jeff Blitz was the director and exec producer of the pilot episode, which was ordered by NBC in March.