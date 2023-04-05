NBC, RTL renew Ninja Warrior as US, UK and Aussie versions are picked up

US broadcast network NBC and Germany’s RTL have both ordered new episodes of competition entertainment show Ninja Warrior, with NBC lining up its 15th and 16th seasons and RTL its eighth.

The sales were announced by Japanese broadcaster Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, which developed the original format, titled Sasuke.

US-based distributor Bellon Entertainment has revealed new sales of the US series to SIC (Portugal), RTL (Netherlands), KC Global (Asia), DBS (Israel), TB4 (Sweden) and FBC (Fiji).

The Australian series, meanwhile, has been acquired by Discovery for New Zealand and UK multichannel broadcaster UKTV, while four seasons of Ninja Warrior UK have been taken by Disney-owned Fox in the Netherlands.