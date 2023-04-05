Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

NBC, RTL renew Ninja Warrior as US, UK and Aussie versions are picked up

RTL has picked up its eighth season of Ninja Warrior

US broadcast network NBC and Germany’s RTL have both ordered new episodes of competition entertainment show Ninja Warrior, with NBC lining up its 15th and 16th seasons and RTL its eighth.

The sales were announced by Japanese broadcaster Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, which developed the original format, titled Sasuke.

US-based distributor Bellon Entertainment has revealed new sales of the US series to SIC (Portugal), RTL (Netherlands), KC Global (Asia), DBS (Israel), TB4 (Sweden) and FBC (Fiji).

The Australian series, meanwhile, has been acquired by Discovery for New Zealand and UK multichannel broadcaster UKTV, while four seasons of Ninja Warrior UK have been taken by Disney-owned Fox in the Netherlands.

Neil Batey 05-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
ITV searches for factual shows about con artists to stock streamer ITVX
WGA calls for strike authorisation vote after unproductive talks with AMPTP
Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU's Real Housewives format in SA Winelands