NBC ready to Jam again

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network NBC has renewed its Jimmy Fallon-hosted music and comedy variety gameshow That’s My Jam for a second season, produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company Electric Hot Dog.

The show draws on the most popular games from Fallon’s Tonight Show and is licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which has already sealed a deal for a French remake with commercial broadcaster TF1.