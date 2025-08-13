Please wait...
Please wait...

NBC picks up health and well-being series from Hearst Media, Evoke Entertainment 

NBC in the US has picked up weekend morning show Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard for its educational programming block The More You Know.

Pablo Prichard

Produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) in partnership with Evoke Entertainment, the series will premiere on NBC on October 4 and also be available on streamer Peacock and NBC.com.

The 30-minute programme is hosted by Danielle Robb of Discovery Channel’s A Place in the Sun and former presenter for ESPN and Fox Sports, and features surgeon Dr Pablo Prichard. It explores critical topics related to health, wellness and longevity through positive choices made during adolescence and early adulthood.

HMPG programming slate includes more than 30 original series across broadcast networks and station groups. The New York-headquartered company has a series library spanning more than 6,000 episodes.

Jordan Pinto 13-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions
France's Ankama takes Andarta Pictures out of receivership with majority stake purchase
Canada's CBC picks up Beta Film's historical epic Rise of the Raven
US, UK industries losing 'genuine creative vision,' says ZDF Studios drama boss
Paramount pins down UFC rights in seven-year deal with TKO worth $7.7bn

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE