NBC picks up health and well-being series from Hearst Media, Evoke Entertainment

NBC in the US has picked up weekend morning show Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard for its educational programming block The More You Know.

Produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) in partnership with Evoke Entertainment, the series will premiere on NBC on October 4 and also be available on streamer Peacock and NBC.com.

The 30-minute programme is hosted by Danielle Robb of Discovery Channel’s A Place in the Sun and former presenter for ESPN and Fox Sports, and features surgeon Dr Pablo Prichard. It explores critical topics related to health, wellness and longevity through positive choices made during adolescence and early adulthood.

HMPG programming slate includes more than 30 original series across broadcast networks and station groups. The New York-headquartered company has a series library spanning more than 6,000 episodes.