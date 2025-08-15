NBC orders US adaptation of The Traitors after format’s success on Peacock

NBC has ordered its first-ever “civilian-led” season of psychological reality show The Traitors.

Unlike the US version on NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock, which features celebrities and other TV personalities, the NBC version will feature contestants from all walks of life.

Alan Cumming, who fronts the Peacock version, will also host this latest adaptation, which will begin production in 2026 in the Scottish Highlands at the same location where the Peacock and UK/BBC version film.

The NBC show comes from All3Media-backed Studio Lambert, which also produces the UK and Peacock versions. The format originated in the Netherlands and was devised by IDTV and RTL.

The American iterations of the show are executive produced by Alan Cumming, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt. Season three of Peacock’s Traitors launched in early January and debuted as the number-one unscripted series in the US, according to Nielsen data cited by NBC, with the fourth season set to premiere in 2026.

The format sees 20 contestants compete in a game of truth and deception with a group of ‘faithfuls’ tasked with uncovering the ‘traitors’ within the group.