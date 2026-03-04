NBC heads back to Destination X with renewal of Be-Entertainment reality format

US broadcaster NBC has renewed adventure reality series Destination X for a second season.

Produced by ITV Studios-backed Twofour and Universal Television Alternative Studio, the competition series is based on the Belgian format created by Geronimo and distributed globally by Be-Entertainment.

NBC’s second season is due to begin filming later this year, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, The Boys) returning to host.

The format sees contestants embarking on a road trip on the blacked-out Destination X bus. Once they arrive at their mystery location, they must figure out where they have been dropped off. At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map farthest from the actual location packs their bags, with the ultimate winner of the US version taking home US$250,000.

The project counts Andy Cadman, Sophie Alcock, Darren Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Emanuel Vanderjeudg among its executive produce, in addition to Twofour’s Dan Adamson and Shireen Abbott.