NBC heads back to Destination X with renewal of Be-Entertainment reality format

Destination X is produced by Twofour and Universal Television Alternative Studio

US broadcaster NBC has renewed adventure reality series Destination X for a second season.

Produced by ITV Studios-backed Twofour and Universal Television Alternative Studio, the competition series is based on the Belgian format created by Geronimo and distributed globally by Be-Entertainment.

NBC’s second season is due to begin filming later this year, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, The Boys) returning to host.

The format sees contestants embarking on a road trip on the blacked-out Destination X bus. Once they arrive at their mystery location, they must figure out where they have been dropped off. At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map farthest from the actual location packs their bags, with the ultimate winner of the US version taking home US$250,000.

The project counts Andy Cadman, Sophie Alcock, Darren Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Emanuel Vanderjeudg among its executive produce, in addition to Twofour’s Dan Adamson and Shireen Abbott.

Jordan Pinto 04-03-2026
