NBC guesses correct Password with Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer

Jimmy Fallon has been hosting The Tonight Show since 2014

NBC is reviving celebrity word-game show Password after the programme found a new generation of fans as a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The series will launch this summer and will be hosted by Emmy-winning actor Keke Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie Nope.

Palmer will command the podium as contestants from all walks of life partner with Fallon and other celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words.

Fallon will play in each of the eight hour-long episodes as the celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues.

The series established itself as the original celebrity word game when it launched in 1961 and has showcased hundreds of celebrity guests and generated several spin-offs over the course of six decades. NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984 before it became a hit game on both Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show.

It was recently announced that Fallon’s other hit primetime series, That’s My Jam, has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

Password is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Jennifer Mullin will executive produce along with John Quinn, who will also serve as showrunner.

Nico Franks 13-04-2022 ©C21Media
