NBC explores more of The Americas with Tom Hanks

NEWS BRIEF: NBC has renewed Tom Hanks-narrated premium nature documentary The Americas for a second season, to be produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Prior to S2 airing in 2028, NBC will also broadcast two special episodes. The Americas: A Wild 250th premieres on July 2 and will stream on Peacock the next day while The Americas: Mother’s Day is scheduled for 2027.