NBC develops US version of STV Studios’ UK reality format The Underdog

American broadcast network NBC is developing a US version of UK reality show The Underdog, after format owner Scotland’s STV Studios inked a deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU).

The UK version, which is created by STV Studios-owned Primal Media and co-owned by GroupM Motion Entertainment, is currently in the works in the UK for E4 under the working title Alan Must Win.

The format sees a larger-than-life cast compete in a popularity contest in a unique setting, unaware that a group of celebrities is camped out next door playing their own game to make sure the underdog of the group emerges as the winner.

Toby Gorman, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Ed Havard, senior VP of unscripted programming at Universal International Studios, secured the US rights to the project. The American adaptation is being developed by the US-based NBC team led by NBCU’s exec VP of entertainment unscripted content Corie Henson.

For STV Studios, the deal was brokered by creative director of international development Josephine Brassey and commercial director Camilla Cope.

This marks the first major format deal for STV Studios since its acquisition of UK-based Greenbird Media and its network of 15 independent production companies over the summer.

Outside of the US, All3Media International has been appointed the show’s global distribution partner.

“This deal is the first secured by our newly combined business and Camilla and I are excited about the potential of our international growth strategy,” said Brassey.

Gorman added: “This development partnership cements our ambitions at Universal Studio Group to partner with some of the best content creators on shows with global scale and appeal.

“This is such a unique reality format that really lends itself to adaptation for the US market, so we’re super excited to bring it to life for NBC.”