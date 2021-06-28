NBC calls time on Good Girls

US network NBC has cancelled comedy-drama series Good Girls, created by Jenna Bans (Off the Map), after four seasons.

Good Girls is about three suburban mothers who try to make ends meet by robbing a supermarket.

The first season launched on NBC in 2018, while S4 is currently on air and comes to an end next month. The show is also available on Netflix internationally, branded as one of the streamer’s original series.

Good Girls is produced by Universal Television and stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman. Its executive producers include Bans, Bill Krebs, Mark Wilding, Michael Weaver and Jeannine Renshaw.