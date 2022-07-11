Natural history prodco Wildstar hires BBC NHU development head Mackay-Hope

Bristol-based natural history producer Wildstar Films is bolstering its senior leadership team with the appointment of Doug Mackay-Hope as senior VP development and production.

Mackay-Hope was previously head of development for the BBC Natural History Unit, where over eight years he oversaw series including Big Blue Live, Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur and Endangered for Discovery, alongside Blue Planet II and Seven Worlds.

Before joining the BBC, he worked for indies including Icon Films and Tigress, creating Deadly 60 and helping shape River Monsters with Jeremy Wade for Discovery.

Wildstar’s new hire follows the recent appointments of Juli Porter as chief operating officer and Anwar Mamon as staff executive producer.

Porter joined Wildstar from her previous position as COO of Whisper, where she spent 10 years. Mamon joined from the BBC Natural History Unit, where his credits included Life at the Waterhole (BBC and PBS), Grizzly Bear Cubs & Me (BBC), and Primal Survivor (National Geographic).

Wildstar’s new six-part series America the Beautiful for National Geographic has just launched on Disney+, and the company is currently in production on a feature-length film for Disney Studios and multiple premium wildlife series for Disney+ and National Geographic Channel.

These include Sentient, in partnership with Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures, The Epic Adventures of Bertie Gregory and further series in partnership with leading Hollywood talent.

Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield, co-founders of Wildstar Films, said in a statement: “Wildstar has enjoyed a period of rapid growth over the past year. We’ve expanded our business with clients across streamers and broadcasters and we are now in production on a wide range of exciting series with high-profile talent attached. Doug, Juli and Anwar joining our leadership team will help us build on this success and continue to broaden Wildstar’s slate and clients.”