National Geographic hires 72 Films’ Cate Hall as commissioning editor

National Geographic has hired Cate Hall as commissioning editor, global and international.

Hall joins from London-based factual prodco 72 Films, where she was head of specialist factual, working across production, development, idea generation, pitching and new business.

Her co-exec producer credits include Netflix feature Britain & the Blitz and season two of Amazon Prime Video’s competition series 007: Road to a Million.

Before 72 Films, Hall headed up development at BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit as creative director, overseeing commissions including Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers for Netflix and returnable series Inside Our Minds with Chris Packham for the BBC.

Hall has also exec produced shows including The Apprentice for BBC One and The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty for BBC Two.

Starting her new role at Nat Geo immediately, Hall remains based in the UK and reports to senior VP Bengt Anderson. Her remit includes “driving the development and commissioning of high-profile, globally resonant factual programming” for Disney+, Hulu and Nat Geo’s international linear channels.