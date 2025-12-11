Please wait...
National Geographic, Disney+ explore Best of the World with Antoni Porowski

Best of the World is presented by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski

National Geographic/John Wendle

National Geographic is producing a travel docuseries with ITV Studios-owned Twofour, fronted by Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, that will also stream on Disney+.

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski is inspired by National Geographic’s annual Best of the World list of travel recommendations and bestselling book of the same name.

Set to premiere in 2026 on National Geographic and Disney+, the four-parter sees Porowski embark on a “deeply personal” journey through Paris, Mexico City, London and New York City.

Emmy-winner and New York Times bestselling author Porowski is best known as the food and wine expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye.

It sees National Geographic and Porowski continue their working relationship following No Taste Like Home, which launched this year, while Twofour is behind other travel series such as The Reluctant Traveller for Apple TV+, fronted by Eugene Levy.

As well as presenting, Porowski will executive produce. For Twofour, Nic Patten and Tom Currie are executive producers. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan and Yari Lorenzo are executive producers, Charlie Parsons is senior VP of development, Bengt Anderson is senior VP of unscripted production and Tom McDonald is executive VP of content.

“Antoni is the perfect travel companion: curious, grounded, joyful and deeply tuned in to the culture around him,” said McDonald, who said the commission is an example of Nat Geo’s “360° content ecosystem.”

