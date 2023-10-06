Nathalie García leaves her position as CEO of Fremantle Spain for new challenge

Nathalie García has resigned from her position as CEO of Fremantle Spain, resulting in a new management structure.

Jaime Ondarza, CEO of Fremantle in Southern Europe, was appointed interim CEO of the production company in Spain, and Mario Briongos becomes general director of entertainment, reporting to Ondarza.

Fernando Jerez, general director of the documentary label En Cero Coma; Manuel Tera, director and executive producer of fiction; and Manuel Urbano, director of Finance and Operations, will also report directly to Ondarza.

“After almost 10 incredible years, I think it is time for other challenges. Leaving the family we formed in Fremantle, my admired and beloved team, and this great company is not an easy decision to make,” said García.

Ondarza added: “I would like to thank Nathalie for everything she has done during her incredible career at Fremantle. We all wish her the best in her next adventure.”

According to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial Digital, García’s new adventure will be to direct the new Spanish subsidiary of ITV Studios, the international production company of the UK’s ITV.

Spanish TV has several ITV Studios formats in production. Among them are The Voice (La Voz) and The Alphabet Game (Pasapalabra), both produced by Boomerang TV, and The Chase by Mediacrest.

In Spain, Fremantle is behind shows such as Got Talent for Telecinco, Love Never Lies (Amor con Bail) for Netflix and Masked Singer for Antena 3.