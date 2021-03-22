Natalka Znak launches new indie

Natalka Znak, the experienced format creator and producer behind Love Island, Hell’s Kitchen and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, is launching a new LA- and London-based production company.

ZnakTV will create entertainment, factual entertainment and factual formats for domestic and international networks and streaming platforms.

Znak is leaving her role as president of her previous company, Znak&Co, which has been owned by European pay TV broadcast Sky since 2014.

Under her leadership, the company created and produced projects including Ultimate Tag, Meghan Markle: An American Princess and Revolution, all for US broadcast network Fox.

The company’s other credits included Netflix’s I Am A Killer as well as Thronecast: Gameshow of Thrones and Thronecast: War Room for Sky and West Word: The Ultimate Westworld Fan Show for Sky Atlantic.

Retaining the entertainment IP from Znak&Co, Znak TV is already off to a fast start in 2021 with as-yet unannounced formats and series in production at YouTube and major broadcast networks.

Znak will also continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer for Fox hits MasterChef and MasterChef Junior.

Earlier in her career, she served as chief creative officer and then CEO of Zodiak USA, where she produced shows such as Secret Millionaire (ABC), Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC) and truTV hits Hardcore Pawn, Lizard Lick Towing and Killer Karaoke.

Prior to joining Zodiak, Znak served as controller of factual entertainment for ITV Studios where she was responsible for creating I’m Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Hell’s Kitchen and Love Island.